Rock Island event geared towards aiding homeless veterans in need

A local nonprofit is bringing health care, employment and housing services to the QCCA Expo Center in a one-day veteran support event.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Bridging the Gap QCA, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting veterans in need, is hosting a "One Day Stand Down" event at the QCCA Expo Center gathering service agencies and programs.

The event, which will feature health care, employment and housing services, will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required, and must be completed by noon on the day of the event. Veteran status will be verified at check-in.

Services offered at the event include:

Lion's Club Hearing and Vision Van

Kim Brozovich Hair Cutting Services

VA Health Care Services

Human services

Legal aid

Employment assistance

Social Security

VACs

Vet Center

VA National Cemetery

Shelter referrals

Housing Authority

Disability claims

These agencies will be available at the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bridging the Gap QCA is asking for volunteers to assist with the event. You can contact volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com to offer your help.