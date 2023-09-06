Rock Island event geared towards aiding homeless veterans in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Bridging the Gap QCA, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting veterans in need, is hosting a "One Day Stand Down" event at the QCCA Expo Center gathering service agencies and programs.
The event, which will feature health care, employment and housing services, will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required, and must be completed by noon on the day of the event. Veteran status will be verified at check-in.
Services offered at the event include:
- Lion's Club Hearing and Vision Van
- Kim Brozovich Hair Cutting Services
- VA Health Care Services
- Human services
- Legal aid
- Employment assistance
- Social Security
- VACs
- Vet Center
- VA National Cemetery
- Shelter referrals
- Housing Authority
- Disability claims
These agencies will be available at the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bridging the Gap QCA is asking for volunteers to assist with the event. You can contact volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com to offer your help.
To donate to Bridging the Gap QCA, you can submit an online payment on their website, or contact director Mike Malmstrom at (309) 269-2012 for offers of items, time, funds or services.