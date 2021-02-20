Outdoor Adventure Show Returns to Rock Island

The Fishing, Boat and Gear Show Returns After a Year Break to the QCCA Expo Center.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Outdoor Adventure Show is back at the QCCA Expo Center. The show took a year break due to the on-going pandemic. This years show looks a little different with wide spacing between vendors, required masks, and hand sanitization stations placed around the center.

This is the third event the QCCA Expo Center has held since COVID-19 first started. The show features boats, fishing gear and other specialties each vendor brings in. Products are available for purchase at each vendor stand.

Two long time attendees, John and Cathy Rosenberry say they are thrilled for the show’s return.

“It’s great just to get out” The couple said.