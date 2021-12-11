OSHA investigating death of KE Flatwork employee in Eldridge

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on a 27-year-old who died after getting injured at work.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A KE Flatwork employee in Eldridge has died after they were injured on the job.

Eldridge Chief of Police Joseph Sisler says lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on a 27-year-old employee who's identity is still being withheld.

Crews responded to the call on Thursday, Nov. 11th at 2:37 p.m. and arrived with medics and Eldridge Fire Department already attempting to save the victim's life.

The employee was pronounced dead on scene at 3 p.m.