Galesburg's OSF PromptCare moves into old Cottage Hospital building

The building, which formerly housed Cottage's emergency room, will now be the home of OSF St. Mary's urgent care facility.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The facility that used to be Cottage Hospital has been vacant since January when the hospital completely shut down. Now, OSF Saint Mary Medical Center is bringing healthcare services back into the building.

The hospital opened the new location of its PromptCare facility in Cottage's old emergency room with a blessing ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 7 months after purchasing the building.

"We have a full service for acute illnesses. Patients can come in anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week; we'll be here," OSF's Clinical Operations Vice President, Rhonda Wynkoop, said.

The new OSF PromptCare will have a lead physician, and two providers on staff at all times; offering services like regular office visits, nurse triage, and as-needed x-rays.

"So we work very closely with the community on if a patient needs a higher level of care, Wynkoop added. "We work very closely with our emergency department to make sure that that is provided as well."

The new building came with its fair share of new equipment.

"There's been quite a bit of equipment; it was a part of the acquisition," OSF St. Mary Medical Center President Lisa Dekezel said. "So when we acquired the real estate, and the equipment, that was really what the purchase was; just really a lot of different equipment. From ambulatory or clinic equipment to hospital equipment, facilities equipment, just things that will continue to help us meet the needs of demand either to serve our community."

The health service has recently recruited over 70 new mission partners, including employees who previously worked at Cottage. The new OSF PromptCare will be open to patients starting Saturday, Sept. 10.