Free hot dogs, photo ops: 'Ketch' the Wienermobile this weekend in QC

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make several stops throughout the Quad Cities July 8-10.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fans of Oscar Mayer wieners will get to enjoy free hot dogs and a fun photo opportunity the weekend of July 8-10, when the famous Wienermobile makes several pitstops in the Quad Cities area.

The giant 27-foot-long wiener on wheels was parked from 9 a.m. to noon Friday outside of the Hy-Vee grocery store located at 4064 East 53rd Street in Davenport. Then, it traveled to the Hy-Vee at 2351 West Locust St., where it will stay parked from 1-4 p.m.

The Wienermobile will make an appearance 1-7 p.m. Saturday at the Eldridge Summer Festival and Moonlight Chase Race.

On Sunday, it will visit the Hy-Vee at 201 10th Avenue West in Milan, Illinois, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will also park outside the Hy-Vee at 1823 East Kimberly Road in Davenport from 1-4 p.m.