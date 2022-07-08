x
Free hot dogs, photo ops: 'Ketch' the Wienermobile this weekend in QC

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make several stops throughout the Quad Cities July 8-10.
Credit: WQAD
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile wheeled up to the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee on Friday, July 8.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fans of Oscar Mayer wieners will get to enjoy free hot dogs and a fun photo opportunity the weekend of July 8-10, when the famous Wienermobile makes several pitstops in the Quad Cities area.

The giant 27-foot-long wiener on wheels was parked from 9 a.m. to noon Friday outside of the Hy-Vee grocery store located at 4064 East 53rd Street in Davenport. Then, it traveled to the Hy-Vee at 2351 West Locust St., where it will stay parked from 1-4 p.m.

The Wienermobile will make an appearance 1-7 p.m. Saturday at the Eldridge Summer Festival and Moonlight Chase Race

On Sunday, it will visit the Hy-Vee at 201 10th Avenue West in Milan, Illinois, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will also park outside the Hy-Vee at 1823 East Kimberly Road in Davenport from 1-4 p.m.

RELATED: Oscar Mayer launches, sells out of bologna-inspired face masks

Six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles travel around the U.S. each year, according to the hot dog producer. To track when one will be making its next stop near you, click/tap here.

