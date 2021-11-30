Countdown to Opening Day: I-74 Bridge celebration

MOLINE, Ill. — The day many Quad Citizens have long awaited for is nearly here. Soon motorists will be able to drive on the Illinois-bound side of the I-74 Bridge, but before that the public will have an opportunity to walk across the bridge during Wednesday's festivities.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. followed by the pedestrian crossing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
People interested can park and take shuttles from the TaxSlayer Center, or walk to entrance at the River Drive ramp in Moline.
Representatives and local leaders from Iowa and Illinois will be in attendance.