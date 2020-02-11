One woman dead, another injured in Davenport after police chase and crash

One woman is dead and another woman is injured after a chase with Iowa State Patrol led to a crash in Davenport Sunday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One woman is dead and another woman is injured after a chase with Iowa State Patrol led to a crash in Davenport Sunday night.

Katheryn Burkhead, 31, from Donahue, Iowa was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and did not pull over when a trooper tried to pull her over off near the Interstate 280 exit just after 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020, according to a report from Iowa State Patrol.

Burkhead took the exit and traveled eastbound on West Kimberly Road. She lost control of her vehicle near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and entered the opposite lane where a Jeep crashed into her vehicle broadside, the report said.

Burkhead's vehicle rolled onto its roof into a ditch. She was declared dead at the scene.