MACOMB, Ill. — One person was killed after being stabbed in Macomb.

Macomb Police said it took place Sunday morning on the city's downtown square.

Authorities said it stemmed from an argument.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

No identities of the victim or potential suspects were released.