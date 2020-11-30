One rescued from overnight duplex fire in Rock Island, firefighter and 3 others injured

The cause or origin of the fire is not yet known. Five people were displaced as the building is currently considered unlivable.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One adult was rescued, three people were taken to the hospital with injuries and one firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire in a Rock Island duplex overnight.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to the fire at a duplex in the 1700 block of 32nd Street just after 2 a.m. Nov. 30, 2020, Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said.

One adult was rescued from a second floor window via Rock Island Fire's ladder truck, Yerkey said. Three people were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Their conditions are not known.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries after his leg went through flooring in the duplex, Yerkey said. His ability to continue working is not yet known.

Five people, three on one side of the duplex and two on the other, were displaced as the building is currently considered unlivable.

The cause or origin of the fire is not yet known. An investigation is underway.