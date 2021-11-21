One person injured, dozens evacuated after Muscatine apartment complex fire

A fire did serious damage to a Muscatine apartment complex, shutting down the building and leading to the evacuation of over 80 residents.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One person was injured and dozens more were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a Muscatine apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, at about 9:44 a.m. on November 21, a fire broke out in a 7th floor apartment at the Muscatine Tower Apartments building on 6th Street.

Upon arrival, Muscatine firefighters found one person inside the apartment that had sustained injuries and successfully rescued them from the building, send theming to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was contained to the room by the sprinkler system, and extinguished soon after.

The building suffered significant smoke and water damage due to the fire, leading to power being shut off and 86 people being evacuated from the building and sent to local hotels or relatives for temporary residence.