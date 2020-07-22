One person hit and killed by train in Morrison

A train hit and killed a person in Morrison early Wednesday morning.

MORRISON, Illinois — A train hit and killed a person in Morrison early Wednesday morning.

A train traveling westbound on a north set of tracks hit and killed a person just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the Morroison Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald declared the person dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.