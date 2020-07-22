One person hit and killed by train in Morrison

MORRISON, Illinois — A train hit and killed a person in Morrison early Wednesday morning.
A train traveling westbound on a north set of tracks hit and killed a person just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the Morroison Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald declared the person dead at the scene.
They have not yet been identified.
Morrison police ask those with information about this incident to contact the department at 815-772-7659.