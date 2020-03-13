One person dies in Davenport house fire Friday morning

One person died in a house fire Friday morning, April 13.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — UPDATE 3/16: One person died in a house fire Friday morning, April 13th.

According to the fire department, two people were on the roof and one person was trapped on the second floor of the home.All three were rescued at the scene and taken to the hospital.

One was taken to Iowa City, where they later died. The other two victims are okay. The cause of the fire's still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/13: Davenport firefighter crews were battling a house fire early Friday morning, before 4:30.

The house is in the 1100 block of Rusholme Street on the corner of Carey Avenue, just to the west of Genesis East.