One person dead, two children hurt after head on crash in Davenport

An accident happened at 11:50 p.m. Monday, September 7th, killing one person and injuring two children.
It happened at River Drive and Forest, east of The Village of East Davenport. Police say a car crossed the centerline of River Drive and crashed head on into a pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Two children sustained potentially life threatening injuries. The driver walked away with minor injuries. No names have been released yet.