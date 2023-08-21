1 person dead after single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Davenport

The 67-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-car crash late Sunday night, according to a release from the Davenport Police Department.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, Davenport Police, Fire, and MEDIC EMS responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash in the area of I-280 and Kimberly Road.

The department's initial investigation indicates that the car was traveling northbound on I-280 as it took the exit ramp for Kimberly Road. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch north of Kimberly Road.