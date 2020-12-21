Davenport fire crews arrived to The Heritage to find a smoke-filled second floor hallway just after 5 P.M. Sunday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after an apartment fire in downtown Davenport. It happened just after 5 P.M. at The Heritage apartments on West Third Street.

A Davenport Fire Department press release says fire crews arrived to find smoke in the second floor hallway.

The fire was contained to one apartment, and sprinklers put out the flames. Neighbors were able to return to their apartments.