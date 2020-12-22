Bicyclist dead after head-on collision in Davenport

A 46-year-old man riding a motorized bicycle is dead after a head-on collision with a car in Davenport Monday night.

A car was traveling westbound on 15th Street in Davenport and was hit by a person riding a motorized bicycle traveling the wrong way on the one-way street Dec. 21 just after 10 p.m., a statement from Davenport Police Department said.

The bicyclist, a 46-year-old man from Davenport, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries in the crash, the statement said.