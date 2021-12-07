x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person dead after crash on U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River Bridge

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office released the information Sunday, July 11th.

One person died Sunday, July 11th when a pickup truck and a semi tractor trailer collided.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m.

"Upon investigation of the crash, it was determined that a pick-up truck was traveling westbound and crossed the centerlines striking an eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head-on," Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kristopher Schmidt said.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver or the passenger of the tractor trailer were injured. 