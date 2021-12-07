One person dead after crash on U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River Bridge

One person died Sunday, July 11th when a pickup truck and a semi tractor trailer collided.
The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m.
"Upon investigation of the crash, it was determined that a pick-up truck was traveling westbound and crossed the centerlines striking an eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head-on," Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kristopher Schmidt said.
The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver or the passenger of the tractor trailer were injured.