One person dead after crash on U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River Bridge

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office released the information Sunday, July 11th.

One person died Sunday, July 11th when a pickup truck and a semi tractor trailer collided.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m.

"Upon investigation of the crash, it was determined that a pick-up truck was traveling westbound and crossed the centerlines striking an eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head-on," Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kristopher Schmidt said.