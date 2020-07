A local fire department says the man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

MOLINE, Ill. — One man is dead after reports of a late night water rescue on the Mississippi River.

Around 9:30 p.m.Thursday, emergency crews responded to the water near the TGI Friday's.

A firefighter says the man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

Rescue boats searched for about an hour when the man's body was found.

No names have been released at this time.