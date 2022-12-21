One man dead after accident at John Deere Road and 53rd Street

Witnesses say a Chevy Cruze, driven by a 20-year-old male from Rock Island, was hit after driving through a red light.

MOLINE, Ill. — One man is dead after a two-car crash at the intersection of John Deere Road and 53rd Street the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a news release from Moline Police Department.

Moline Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. According to the initial investigation, a silver Chevy Cruze was heading southbound on 53rd Street and a black Kia Stinger was westbound on John Deere Road.

According to witnesses, the Chevy ran a red light, then entered the intersection where the Kia struck the Chevy on the driver's side door.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as a 20-year-old male from Rock Island. His name is being withheld, pending release from the Rock Island County Coroner.

The intersection had lane closures for several hours while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an accident reconstruction investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.