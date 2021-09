Police say the motorcyclist was speeding and lost control before the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was killed after a motorcycle crash in Davenport Friday, Sept. 17.

Crews responded around 7:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of N. Pine St..

The crash victim was identified as 51-year-old Davenport man.