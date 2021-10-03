One seriously hurt following shooting in East Moline

An investigation is underway after a shooting in East Moline Saturday, Oct. 2.
Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. for one person shot.
Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times.
Crews found several shell casings along the 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
This comes just days after a 25-year-old man was killed in the same neighborhood following a shooting. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.
Anyone with any information on the shootings are asked to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. The Crime Stoppers P3 App is also available.