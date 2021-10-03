One seriously hurt following shooting in East Moline

This comes just days after a 25-year-old man was killed in the same neighborhood following a shooting. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.

An investigation is underway after a shooting in East Moline Saturday, Oct. 2.

Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. for one person shot.

Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times.

Crews found several shell casings along the 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This comes just days after a 25-year-old man was killed in the same neighborhood following a shooting. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.