x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One seriously hurt following shooting in East Moline

This comes just days after a 25-year-old man was killed in the same neighborhood following a shooting. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.
Credit: MGN

An investigation is underway after a shooting in East Moline Saturday, Oct. 2.

Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. for one person shot.

Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times. 

Crews found several shell casings along the 1500 block of 9th Avenue. 

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This comes just days after a 25-year-old man was killed in the same neighborhood following a shooting. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with any information on the shootings are asked to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. The Crime Stoppers P3 App is also available. 

Related Articles