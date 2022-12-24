One person dead, one other hurt in Friday Davenport apartment fire

The fire happened at 2:23 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire in Davenport Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at 2:23 p.m. on December 23 in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport. That's near John F. Kennedy Catholic School and down the street from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from front windows on two floors of a two-story, multi-family apartment building, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Firefighters found two people on the third floor of the building, according to the fire department. Both people were taken to Genesis East hospital for their injuries. One person died at the hospital and the second person remains in "critical condition," according to the fire department's statement.

The names of both people hurt in the fire have not been released, as authorities notify family members first.

A third person was rescued from a second-floor balcony on the back side of the complex. This person was not hurt, according the department.

Because of conditions within the building, none of the residents were able to return after firefighters put out the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the residents and families in that building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Davenport Fire Department and the Davenport Fire Marshal.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for several hours to control hot spots. Crews rotated regularly because of the cold conditions, according to the fire department's statement.