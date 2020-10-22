One dead, one hospitalized after two vehicle car crash in Whiteside County

One person has died and another person is suffering from serious injuries after a two vehicle car accident in Whiteside County Wednesday night.

Alan Thompson, 49, from Deer Grove, Illinois, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 40, near the Green River Bridge just north of Osage Road, when he crossed over the center line hitting a southbound car head-on, according to a statement from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Gonigam, 58, from Walnut, Illinois was traveling southbound on Route 40 and was declared dead at the scene.