x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Local News

One dead after fire in northern Jo Daviess County

The fire broke out in the middle of the night, fully engulfing the two-story home in Warren, Illinois.
Firetruck (Tribune Media)

WARREN, Ill. — One person died and two were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in northern Jo Daviess County, according to a statement from the Warren, Illinois Police Department.

Chief of Police Bryan Bohnsack confirmed the fire was reported in the 100 block of Clark Street around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17. When first responders arrived, one person was on the porch roof and another was outside, having jumped from a second story window; both of them were taken to the hospital.

A third person who was still inside the home was later found and pronounced dead at the scene, said Bohnsack. 

The home, which was a two-story structure, was engulfed in flames and smoke when firefighters arrived. It's been considered a total loss. 

Warren, Illinois is a village located about 95 miles northeast of the Quad Cities, just on the border of Wisconsin. 

Related Articles