One dead after fire in northern Jo Daviess County

The fire broke out in the middle of the night, fully engulfing the two-story home in Warren, Illinois.

WARREN, Ill. — One person died and two were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in northern Jo Daviess County, according to a statement from the Warren, Illinois Police Department.

Chief of Police Bryan Bohnsack confirmed the fire was reported in the 100 block of Clark Street around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17. When first responders arrived, one person was on the porch roof and another was outside, having jumped from a second story window; both of them were taken to the hospital.

A third person who was still inside the home was later found and pronounced dead at the scene, said Bohnsack.

The home, which was a two-story structure, was engulfed in flames and smoke when firefighters arrived. It's been considered a total loss.