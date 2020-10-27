One dead, 17 hospitalized after hayrack ride flipped

A 32-year-old woman died and three adults and 14 children were taken to a hospital for their injuries after the hayrack ride flipped in Hancock County Sunday night.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Illinois — One person is dead and 17 people were taken to the hospital after a hayrack ride flipped in Hancock County Sunday night.

Wayne York, 41, from Nauvoo, Illinois was towing a trailer with 20 people, including 16 children, riding on hay bales northbound on 800 East in Hancock County just after 9 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

York lost control and ran off the east side of 800 East near 2000 North, the statement said. The hayrack ride flipped and York and several passengers were thrown from the ride.

Amy Swinderman, 32, from Hamilton, Illinois, died from her injuries in the crash.

Three adults and 14 children aged one to 12-years-old were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.