One child dead, another critically injured after DUI related crash in Jo Daviess County

The driver had drifted into the other lane into an oncoming semi while under the influence.

One Dubuque, Iowa child is dead and another is in the hospital after a car they were in struck a semi truck in the morning of Tuesday, June 2nd.

At about the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department was alerted to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near rural Stockton.

32-year old Dubuque resident Julien Jones was driving a pickup truck west on the highway with two kids, a 10-year old boy and a 9-year-old boy, as passengers when he began to cross the center line.

At the same time, a semi truck was coming over the top of all him travelling eastward. Once he crested the hill, the driver noticed that Jones's truck was partially in the eastbound land and attempted to avoid him.

Jones's truck struck the semi, which caught on fire due to the impact. The boys were both ejected from the truck.

Jones was taken to a waiting helicopter by an ambulance and flown to the hospital. The 9-year old boy was flown out to a different hospital in a more ciritical condition. The 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner's Office.