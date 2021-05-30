On Xavior Harrelson's 11th birthday, nearly 400 volunteers join law enforcement to search for missing Montezuma boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Three hundred seventy-five community volunteers from across Iowa joined around 125 members of law enforcement Sunday to search for a Montezuma boy who has been missing since Thursday.
Xavior Harrelson was last seen Thursday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, he was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and black shoes. He turned 11 on Sunday, May 30.
While volunteers, led by law enforcement, searched open areas and fields, State Patrool troopers tackled rougher areas, combing through brush.
Mitch Mortvedt, assistand director for Iowa DCI, says Harrelson's family is being cooperative and the reason he is considered "endangered" is because of his age.
Saturday, several dive teams and other members of law enforcement started the search for Xavior at Diamond Lake Park, which was filled with campers over Memorial Day Weekend.
"We did check in and around the lake and in the lake as well," said Mortvedt.
Symantha Sutfin lives across the street from Xavior. She was one of the hundreds of community volunteers to show up to search for him.
"We got there the second the cops got there too," said Sutfin. "They came to the door talking about him...we had never seen him before, but we wanted to come out here today and just be able to help with anything."
Richard Grimes, a retired schoolteacher, came from Albia to search.
"I wanted to be a part to try to help," said Grimes. "I think it should touch every Iowan's heart."
RELATED: Public search for missing Montezuma boy scheduled for Sunday, Department of Public Safety announces