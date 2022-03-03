Man dies from injuries following fire at old YMCA in Davenport, officials say

Gordon Dobbs, 59, was in critical condition when he was transported to Genesis East then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A man has died from injuries sustained in a fire that broke out at the old YMCA building in Davenport on Sunday, according to the Davenport Fire Department.

Gordon Dobbs, 59, of Davenport was in critical condition when he was transported to Genesis East then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The press release from the fire department says an autopsy is scheduled this week and the fire is still under investigation.

Crews responded to the building located along the 600 block of West 2nd Street around 1:39 p.m. Sunday to find Dobbs in a window with "moderate smoke" coming out, according to the press release.

The fire department rescued him from the window with a ground ladder. Crews forced entry into the building where they were able to extinguish the fire. The release says there were "heavy smoke conditions throughout the building."