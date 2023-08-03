Pieces of old I-74 Bridge donated to Rock Island County Historical Society

The Historical Society was given a piece of the green eastbound bridge as well as a statue of an owl that was used to deter birds from perching on the structure.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The old I-74 Bridge is slowly being demolished piece by piece, and now some of it will be on display for the public to see for years to come.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, in partnership with Helm Group, the contractor in charge of the bridge project, has donated pieces of the old I-74 Bridge to the Rock Island County Historical Society for public display at its Library and Museum in Moline.

“From daily commutes between our states to the annual Quad Cities Marathon, the old I-74 bridge served our communities faithfully for nearly a century and was the site of countless memories for Quad Cities residents,” said Sandy White, a volunteer at the Rock Island County Historical Society. “We are delighted to have pieces of that rich history to share with our visitors and ensure the stories of the old I-74 live on for generations to come.”

Two separate structures made up the old I-74 Bridge with the westbound crossing completed in 1935 and the eastbound in 1960. The old green suspension bridges were replaced in 2021 with the completion of the billion-dollar project that included a new, twin arch bridge with four lanes in each direction, improved mobility and safety and bicycle and pedestrian crossings.

“We are thrilled that these donations will allow the Historical Society to keep the history of the twin bridges alive in the Quad Cities,” said Ahmad M. Afifeh, I-74 Project Manager from the Iowa Department of Transportation. “While we all celebrate the new landmark I-74 bridge, it is important to remember the incredible contributions of the old structure to our region.”

Helm Group called the donation a source of pride. The local contractor helped complete repair work on the old bridge.

“We have employees based throughout the Quad Cities and we all are pleased to have a part in carrying on the legacy of such a historic structure,” said Chris Snyder, Project Manager for Helm Group. “It is a testament to the Quad Cities that even as the region embraces a new landmark bridge, the community takes time to remember its past.”