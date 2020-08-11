October fire destroys Bettendorf business, owner looking to rebuild

Gwendolyn Lee owns RubberStamps.Net, a manufacturing company whose building at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf, was destroyed by the fire.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire last month destroyed a Bettendorf small business.

The fire started just after 5 p.m. on October 25th. No one was inside the building at the time.

Gwendolyn Lee owns RubberStamps.Net, a manufacturing company whose building at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf was destroyed by the fire.

Lee worked with her father, who initially started a label company. Before moving to a building in Davenport, then to the Bettendorf location, Lee’s father ran the label business out of their home’s basement.

“Then I started the rubber stamp side of the business and then it just kind of took off and we’ve been growing ever since,” Lee said.

The business started with Lee's family. Lee said that family atmosphere was evident when employees came to work.

"We bring our dogs to the office every day," Lee said. "People bring their kids when, you know, they have days off school, so it’s really heartbreaking to see this, this place we spent so much time at, that was such a haven for me, destroyed."

Lee said the building is a total loss. She said the fire investigators from both the state and her insurance company have not found a cause for why the fire started.

Lee said she is still looking for a new building for the office and manufacturing space. But, she said the power requirements for equipment makes finding a new location difficult.