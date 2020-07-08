Nursing home outbreak confirmed in Carroll County

An outbreak's been confirmed at Big Meadows Restorative Nursing Care.

SAVANNA, Ill. — The Carroll County Health Department's confirmed an outbreak of the coronavirus at a nursing home.

Administrator Craig Beintema says the outbreak's at Big Meadows Restorative Nursing Care. He said seven staff and 11 residents have tested positive, in a phone call Friday, August 7th.

Beintema says there have been 59 positive cases county wide, but 22 of those cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks. Four people have died so far. All four have been in their 80's.

Why has there been a big increase?

Beintema says 50% of it's because of the outbreak at the nursing home. The other 50% is because of social gatherings like weddings. He says two cases were linked to a golf outing held by Illinois State House Representative Tony McCombie. McCombie addressed the news Wednesday, July 22nd.