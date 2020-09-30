Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Rock Island County nears 'all-time high'

The CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department said there is a "concerning" number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — The CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department said there is a "concerning" number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the county.

CEO Janet Hill said on Wednesday, September 30 there were 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is nearly an "all-time high." In April and early May Hill said there were typically about 20 or more patients in the hospital with the illness.

At its highest, there were 25 patients on April 23 and May 3.

"This number is particularly concerning as we head into flu season," said Hill.

Hill said the healthcare system "quickly could become overwhelmed with a flood of seriously ill COVID and flu patients." She is urging people get a flu shot.