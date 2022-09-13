x
Novelist Nickolas Butler to visit Moline Public Library in early October

The award-winning author will read from his latest novel, Godspeed, on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Credit: Moline Public Library

MOLINE, Ill. — Bestselling author Nickolas Butler will be visiting the Moline Public Library to read from his newest novel, Godspeed, and discuss his work on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. according to a library press release.

The Midwest native received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious University of Iowa Writers' Workshop before publishing his critically-acclaimed debut novel, Shotgun Lovesongs.

Butler's other works include Beneath the Bonfire, The Hearts of Men, and Little Faith.

Butler's books will be available for purchase after the discussion.  

For more information about the event, contact the Moline Public Library's information desk at 309-524-2470.

