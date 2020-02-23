"Not Another Bridal Expo" giving couples new wedding options in March

The event promises a new, real-time twist on setting up your wedding.

MOLINE, Ill. — Wedding planning can often be a difficult process due to the sheer amount of factors involved and the fact that you won't be able to see how it all fits together until the day of the ceremony. An event coming to the Quad Cities in March is looking to change that.

NABE, or Not Another Bridal Expo, is show for engaged couples and their bridal party members taking place on Friday, March 13th at the University Club in Moline.

The event is billed as a mock wedding; with vendors demonstrating their services in real time, letting customers see how just how they perform as if it were the real deal.

Organizers say, "Our goal is to show you well implemented ideas that will make your wedding day unforgettable, and introduce you to the pros that can help you make it happen."

The event is limited to the first 100 couples and their bridal parties that register. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available on the expo's eventbrite page.

Every ticket includes: