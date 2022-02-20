North Scott School District reports vaping device of THC, fentanyl

The North Scott School District superintendent said a field test was conducted of the object and it has been sent to a lab to confirm the results.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A vaping device with fentanyl and THC was reported in the North Scott School District.

Superintendent Joe Stutting sent a letter to parents saying the device was found at North Scott High School on Thursday, Feb. 17.

A field test found that the device tested positive for THC and fentanyl, and it has been sent to a lab to confirm the results, Stutting said.

"We encourage you to continue to talk with your students about the potential dangers of using vape pens and other illegal substances," Stutting said. "Often, someone using a vape pen is not aware of what chemicals could have been added."

The district did not say how it located the device or whether any students will face disciplinary action.