North Scott schools to install vape detecting systems

The school district is cracking down after administration found a device containing THC and fentanyl.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — North Scott schools are trying a new method in their efforts to combat vaping in schools.

Superintendent Joe Stutting said the school district will add a "halo system" — a device designed to detect vaping. It will be installed in the district's junior high and high school restrooms.

It's a decision that comes after a vaping device was found by school administration at North Scott High School. Test results showed it contained THC and fentanyl, according to a letter from the school district sent to parents Feb. 17.

"We encourage you to continue to talk with your students about the potential dangers of using vape pens and other illegal substances," Stutting said in the statement. "Often, someone using a vape pen is not aware of what chemicals could have been added."

Aside from breaking school rules involving vape products, there's a concern of students illegally obtaining devices since they are not over 21-years-old. Those types of products available on the drug market and not purchased through legitimate means may contain mixes of fentanyl, the most common drug involved in opioid deaths, according to the CDC.

"It's obviously very concerning having fentanyl show up in a vaping device," Stutting said. "And of course, when you add in THC (found in cannabis) and other drugs within the mix, you're violating other laws."