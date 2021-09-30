North Scott Chamber hosts Brew Up Wine Down-Oktoberfest

Brew Up Wine Down returns with an Oktoberfest theme this weekend.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A popular beer and wine spirit-tasting event is returning to the Quad Cities.

North Scott Chamber of commerce announced Brew Up Wine Down will be held on Saturday, October 1st.

The event will feature an Oktoberfest theme and will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Eldridge.

North Scott says the following businesses have already committed to participating at the event:

7G Distributing

Nerdspeak Brewing

Peacetree Brewing Co.

Big Grove Brewery

Wide River Winery

Wooden Wheel Vineyards

Cat's Eye Distillery

Twin Span Brewing

Uncle Tony's Ale

Granite City Brewery

Ardon Creek Vineyards

Each business will also offer to-go sales of their products and merchandise.

The Chamber will host Oktoberfest-themed contests throughout the evening and play live polka music from Muzik Krauts.

The event will be for adults 21-years and older with tickets selling for $20 in advance and $25 at the gates.

In efforts to encourage participants to drink responsibly, North Scott will also offer a "Designated Driver" ticket for a $5 donation that includes free non-alcoholic beverages.