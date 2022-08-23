2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek

A 31-year-old woman and four kids were involved in the fatal crash Monday night on North Fairmount Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek.

A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.

At the time of the crash, a 31-year-old woman and four kids were in the SUV. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital and later died.

A 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a state hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An 8-year-old and 9-month-old were also transported to a local hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and later released.