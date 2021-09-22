What's that sound? Noise alert issued ahead of Kraft Heinz equipment tests

Kraft Heinz-Muscatine will be testing its boiler equipment Sept. 22-23, and noise as loud as a jet engine may be heard nearby.

The Muscatine Police Department notified the public Tuesday that Kraft Heinz would be conducting a calibration test of its boiler controls between 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23. During the tests, a loud noise resembling a jet engine taking off may be heard in the vicinity of the food manufacturing facility, located on Isett Avenue.