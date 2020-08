Two cats and a dog were rescued on Sunday morning from a house fire with a currently unknown cause.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — All occupants of a Davenport home are safe after it caught on fire in the morning of Sunday, August 23.

The fire was reported at a home on Dixwell Court just off of Rockingham Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames, discovering that the fire had started in a back room.

No injuries were reported. Two cats and a dog were rescued from the building.