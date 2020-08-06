No injuries after home catches fire in Hampton Sunday night

Neighbors said the fire was sparked by a grill on the back porch of a condo near Lighthouse Landing around 6 p.m., June 7, 2020.

HAMPTON, Ill. — No one was injured after a home caught fire in Hampton, Illinois Sunday night.

Emergency crews said there was severe fire, water and smoke damage to the condo.