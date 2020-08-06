local
No injuries after home catches fire in Hampton Sunday night
Neighbors said the fire was sparked by a grill on the back porch of a condo near Lighthouse Landing around 6 p.m., June 7, 2020.
HAMPTON, Ill. — No one was injured after a home caught fire in Hampton, Illinois Sunday night.
Emergency crews said there was severe fire, water and smoke damage to the condo.
Multiple fire departments responding to house fire in HamptonPosted by WQAD on Sunday, June 7, 2020