No human remains discovered during search for Trudy Appleby: Moline Police

Moline Police executed a search warrant at a property in Colona on Tuesday, digging in the backyard for evidence.

MOLINE, Ill. — No human remains were found during a search on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of 1996 missing girl Trudy Appleby, police said in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Moline Police Department executed a search warrant at 611 8th Street in Colona while investigating a tip regarding Appleby's disappearance.

Crews worked to excavate the backyard of the property, and search dogs were on the scene. Moline Police were joined by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Colona Police Department, and East Moline Police.

In the release, Moline Police say they will "continue to investigate the unsolved disappearance of Trudy Appleby until we reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes."

Appleby was 11 years old at the time of her disappearance, making her 38 years old today.

She was last seen leaving her home in Moline on Aug. 21, 1996. She was reportedly last seen around 9:30 a.m. that day with a white male in his 20s, in a gray box-style car similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier.

She was wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes, socks, and a t-shirt. She also had a beach towel with her.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

The annual vigil marking Appleby's disappearance will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church in East Moline, in the Kennedy Square Shopping Center.