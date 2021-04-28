Video footage released: No charges will be filed against officers involved in deadly shooting of Deshawn Tatum in Rock Island

The Rock Island County State's Attorney released the review of the April 1st incident.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — No charges will be filed against the officers involved in the altercation and shooting death of Deshawn Tatum, according to a review released by the Rock Island County State's Attorney.

Ultimately, in a 35-page review of the April 1st shooting, the Rock Island County State's Attorney determined the officers acted within their legal rights.

"Because the officers faced deadly force, it was lawful for them to respond with equal or greater force, in a quick response due to the rapid unfolding of events," read the legal analysis.

Tatum was shot and killed by police in the Kum & Shop parking lot, at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

Previous reports show that police approached Tatum near 12th and 30th Streets. Police said Tatum, who was a known wanted suspect, was considered armed and dangerous.

As police approached, Tatum fled on foot "while being seen in possession of a handgun," said a statement from the Rock Island Police Department.

Page five of the state's attorney's review described the foot chase as beginning east of the gas station, between 12th Street and 11th Street.

Police said officers pursued Tatum to the gas station, where he "hijacked a car from a female bystander."

Exterior surveillance video from the Chicken Shack, which is connected to the Kum & Shop, shows a white car parked outside, when the suspect and police run into frame. The video shows the man running, and getting into the car. When officers tried pulling him out of the car, they say he put it in reverse, dragging multiple officers. As the car backs up and veers left, it hits the building. That's when police began firing.

Tatum was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death was found to be gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Three officers who were injured at the scene were treated and released.

The video below includes all the body footage and surveillance video that was released in this case.

Videos contain strong language, and content that is disturbing and graphic.

Viewer discretion is advised

The following statement was released by the Rock Island County State's Attorney:

"In this case, officers had a reasonable belief that Tatum presented a threat of death or great bodily harm or death. Video footage and witness statements support such conclusion.

"The force used by the officers was proportional to the threat Deshawn Tatum posed. Mr. Tatum was in a vehicle, a weapon capable of causing great bodily harm or death. The fact that he dragged several officers to the ground while grabbing the gun of another suggested that he intended to use it in a deadly manner and that he may have been planning to use it.