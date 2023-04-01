No charges filed against Silvis Mayor after aldermen file complaints, Mayor responds

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney will not file criminal charges after reviewing complaints from Silvis city council members against their mayor.

SILVIS, Ill. — Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villareal will not be filing criminal charges after reviewing complaints that a City of Silvis public official had retaliated against a whistleblower, according to a news release from her office.

The release comes after a group of Silvis aldermen alleged that Mayor Matt Carter had unethically retaliated against city employees. The complaints were reviewed by the Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit, who also found that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

Mayor Carter released a statement on Friday, praising the work of the attorney's office, while also slamming the aldermen who filed the complaints. Here's an excerpt from Carter's two-page statement.

"I appreciate the reported work of the Office of the Rock Island State’s Attorney, Dora Villareal and her staff, as well as the work of the Illinois State Police. At no time have I broken any law, altered someone’s conditions of work, or acted against someone as a result of anything. I took no steps that another Mayor would not have taken in the best interest of their community. As a result, I am certain that, even if I knew of the allegations and their sources, I would confidently defend myself."

"Alderpersons Dyer (in particular), Lohse and Trulson should be ashamed for raising these issues, engaging in a charade of a vote of no confidence and in attempting to mislead the public concerning whatever these charges were as well as for acting as though they understood, somehow, that whatever was forwarded merited action of any kind. They should feel smaller and sit lower in their seats at the Council table. They were wrong, and they and Allison Wright placed me in an impossible position that has not only embarrassed Silvis but that has also stained them permanently. However they decided to go about this, with or without legal advice, they harmed the City they swore to serve."