Knox County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Weist honored with highway memorial

Weist was struck and killed by a suspect vehicle last year on U.S. Highway 150.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPHA, Ill. — On Saturday, the Alpha community honored the late Knox County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Weist.

Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr. remembers the night on U.S. Highway 150 where Weist was struck and killed a suspect's vehicle.

"Nick gave the ultimate sacrifice," Harlan Jr. said. "He's a man who saved countless members of this communities, young children, adults, whoever could have been here in Alpha that day."

Henry County Sheriff Josh Verscheure says the night of the incident still hurts to this day.

"I remember going home that night and thinking Nick didn't get the chance to do the same" Verscheure said. "I to this day feel guilty about it, angry and sad."

The Weist family were in attendance and received replica signs that were placed near the highway. The portion of U.S. Highway 150 between Alpha and Galesburg is now named after the former Deputy.

Around 100 were in attendance at AlWood Elementary to help honor Weist.

Alex Wagner, a deputy sheriff in Henry County, says he always thinks about his friend.

"Part of him brought me to where I am as a police officer today," Wagner said. "That's why I'm here today. Seeing the community come out for this brings me joy. I'm not surprised with the turnout because they always support us and this proves it. I wish I could tell Nick what he did for me because I hold close to my heart."

Weist is survived by his wife Jessica and his two daughters. He was 34 years old.