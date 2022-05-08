x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rock Falls woman found guilty of killing former friend in 2019 stabbing

Nichole Elsesser was found guilty on charges of first degree murder in the 2019 stabbing death of Tracy Russell.

More Videos

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock falls woman accused of killing her former friend in a 2019 stabbing was found guilty in court on Friday.

Nichole Elsesser, the suspect in the stabbing of 53-year-old Tracy Russel, was charged with both first and second-degree murder and was found guilty in the first degree after a five-day-long trial.

Russel was killed on Dec. 15, 2019, and found on a Rock Falls doorstep around 1:30 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.

At the time, Elsesser gave a statement to police saying that she was a friend of Russel's.

Elsesser's sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Whiteside County Courthouse.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out