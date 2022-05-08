Rock Falls woman found guilty of killing former friend in 2019 stabbing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock falls woman accused of killing her former friend in a 2019 stabbing was found guilty in court on Friday.
Nichole Elsesser, the suspect in the stabbing of 53-year-old Tracy Russel, was charged with both first and second-degree murder and was found guilty in the first degree after a five-day-long trial.
Russel was killed on Dec. 15, 2019, and found on a Rock Falls doorstep around 1:30 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.
At the time, Elsesser gave a statement to police saying that she was a friend of Russel's.
Elsesser's sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Whiteside County Courthouse.