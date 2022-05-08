Rock Falls woman found guilty of killing former friend in 2019 stabbing

Nichole Elsesser was found guilty on charges of first degree murder in the 2019 stabbing death of Tracy Russell.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock falls woman accused of killing her former friend in a 2019 stabbing was found guilty in court on Friday.

Nichole Elsesser, the suspect in the stabbing of 53-year-old Tracy Russel, was charged with both first and second-degree murder and was found guilty in the first degree after a five-day-long trial.

At the time, Elsesser gave a statement to police saying that she was a friend of Russel's.