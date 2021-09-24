Pints for preservation returns to Niabi Zoo

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — After a year of absence, Pints for Preservation returned to Niabi Zoo on Friday and raised money for a new exhibit.
The annual fundraiser was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
The event featured 19 local breweries and 3 food trucks which are spread out across the zoo's exhibit and animals inhabitants.
Around 700 people pre-registered for the event which organizer's say helped raise money for the zoo's new African painted dog exhibit.
The painted dogs will replace the lion exhibit next summer.