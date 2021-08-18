Niabi Zoo welcomes 3-year-old sloth

A three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth is coming to the zoo on Thursday.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo is introducing a new member to their family Thursday, August 19.

Her name is Monique and she’s from South America.

She’s been getting care from staff in quarantine before seeing the public.

“I just think people relate to that just kind of laid back carefree individual animal and I think we just have all come to really appreciate what they do for our environment and would like to come and enjoy them sometimes at our local zoo,” said Tammy Schmidt, assistant zoo director.

This species of sloths usually looks green in the wild. Because they’re in trees for long periods of time moss goes on their fur. This actually helps them camouflage.