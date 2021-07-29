Zoo staff provide extra water, sprinklers, fans and cold foods to help the animals stay cool. The staff plans for the heat months in advance.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo is working to keep its animals cool in the heat and humidity we've seen in the Quad Cities.

Zoo staff said they start planning for the heat months in advance. They do the same thing when preparing for the winter months.

The preparation allows the staff to be ready when hot days, like we've seen this past week, arrive and can best help the animals.

The zoo has specific temperature guidelines for each animal, which helps staff determine when each individual animals might need access to the inside or more shade.

Staff also put out sprinklers and shade structures for animals, as well as some box fans, to give the animals more options during the day.

The staff does all of this to help keep the animals visible during the day, even if the animals are not right up close.

"Our rhino will probably be right up here in front in his mud wallow or underneath his shade structure," said Allie Majetic, a zookeeper. "Some of the big cats may be a little harder to find just because they have that access indoors and or may be hiding in the taller grasses to keep cool."

Majetic said staff also create food items to keep animals cool. One of those items is a block of ice with produce items in it, like zucchini and melon.

Zoo staff will post online if the weather will impact your zoo experience.