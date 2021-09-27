Niabi Zoo rhino surprised by new castle on World Rhino Day

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo's two-year-old Southern White Rhinoceros, Kito, got a first look at his new castle on World Rhino Day on Sunday, September 26.
It's a gift that comes as part of Niabi Zoo's 'enrichment activities', a program that aims to provide physical and psychological well-being for animal inhabitants.
The zoo posted a Facebook video of what looks like some mixed reactions by Kito, who stares at his castle for a few seconds before backing away.
Kito was the first rhino to live at Niabi Zoo; he was first available for the public to see in late May 2021.
Zoo Director Lee Jackson said Niabi has plans to bring in a female rhino during the summer of 2022, with hopes to start a rhinoceros family.